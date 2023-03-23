Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow

27 Louvain, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€1.3 million, Colliers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 229sq m (2,465sq ft). The property is in good order and has lovely parquet flooring. It has dual side access to the private back garden, which is laid out with lawn, shrubs and mature trees. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at colliers.com

24 Claremont Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

24 Claremont Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€1.485 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft) and located a few minutes’ walk to Sandymount Green. The house, which is in good order, has lovely sanded flooring and a large, private back garden with side access. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

34 Millmount Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 14

34 Millmount Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€450,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Two-bedroom house extending to 54sq m (581sq ft) with a large outdoor basement that could be used as a workshop or gym. The house is close to the Luas and other amenities and has a small deck area to the rear. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie

33 Priory Drive, Delgany, Co Wicklow

33 Priory Drive, Delgany, Co Wicklow

€575,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Semi-detached five-bedroom house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). Set over three floors, the property is located close to Greystones south beach and the Wicklow Mountains and has a west-facing back garden. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

17 FitzGerald Street, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6

17 FitzGerald Street, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6

€445,000, DNG

Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 67sq m (721sq ft). The property was renovated in 2010 and has 9ft-high ceilings on the ground floor with a patio off the kitchen. It has double-glazed windows throughout with sash windows to the front. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie