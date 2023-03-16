Sea views from airy Dalkey five-bed for €2.25m

Address : The Hawthorns, Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €2,250,000 Agent : DNG Dún Laoghaire

This large and comfortable 1930s double-fronted home in an enviable location on Saval Park Road in Dalkey boasts sea views from all its back rooms. Its large garden with a raised deck that provides breathtaking views of Dublin Bay as far north as Howth will, along with its location, prove to be its key selling points.

The five-bed, extending to 270sq m (2,907 sq ft), is decorated in a relaxed modern country feel, typified by its timber-painted kitchen, arrays of large, squashy sofas, tiled floors and open-plan living areas. With four bathrooms, the design of the D-energy-rated property is unified by the neutral palette used throughout.

Hallway

Living Room

Kitchen

It always felt like the perfect family home, the owner says, who raised four children here and is now downsizing to Dún Laoghaire. “When we bought the house we reconfigured it and added a fifth bedroom downstairs with an en suite and a sittingroom. We also included a domed glass roof area, which is flooded with natural light and sun; it’s a gorgeous place to relax with a book,” she says.

They added a guest WC and a spacious utility to the extension, then opened up all the other rooms so they would flow into each other, creating a great house for entertaining. “We’ve had lots of significant birthdays here over the years, and the New Year’s Eve parties are great; the views are magnificent, we can go out on the deck and see the fireworks all over the city, even across the water to Howth,” says the owner.

READ MORE

Entering the house into a timber-floored hall with the original 1930s glass surrounding the door and an original staircase, the livingroom with open fire lies to the left, the kitchen to the right. Both rooms are dual aspect with French doors opening on to the raised deck.

Dining area

TV Room

Sunroom

A TV room sits between the kitchen and livingroom and also overlooks the deck. Another hideaway nook was created with a hallway that joins the kitchen to the extension, glass-roofed this is an oasis of calm and heat on sunny days.

Upstairs there are four large bedrooms, two with en suites. In the principal bedroom the wardrobes were built behind the bed so the sea views are uninterrupted.

Principal Bedroom

downstairs bedroom

The gardens front and back are large, well planted with shrubs and currently coming into bloom. The raised deck has steps down to the garden and has generous storage underneath it. There are also two Barna sheds in the garden.

Back garden

View from the deck

It was always a busy house yet everyone had their own space, the owner says. “It worked brilliantly when the kids were small. We had au pairs in the fifth bedroom over the years, we always had our own space, our own zones and it never came more into play than during Covid. We really appreciated how lucky we were. It’s been a lovely, happy family home.”

Located at the Killiney Hill end of Saval Park Road, amenities are minutes away. There is a bus stop on Killiney road, the Dart is a seven-minute walk away and the Aircoach passes the door. Killiney Castle Hotel and Killiney playground are both a stone’s throw away and Dalkey village is within easy walking distance. The Hawthorns is selling through DNG Dún Laoghaire for €2.25 million.