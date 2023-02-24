What will €430,000 buy in Italy, France, Norway, Slovakia and Meath?

Ireland: Oldcastle

With a balcony off the principal bedroom, high ceilings and period fireplaces, this impressive four-bedroom property lies in the heart of the town of Oldcastle. Constructed in 1913, over the years it has served as a doctor’s residence, a British officer’s residence and a private home. Extending to 213sq m (2,293sq ft), the D2-rated property lies on 0.7 of an acre. Price: €430,000. Agent: reatjgavigan.ie

Italy: Lazio

Lying beside the largest volcanic lake in Europe, Lago di Bolsena, this four-bedroom town house has views to the lake and skyline from a lovely rooftop terrace. Completely renovated in 2016, the 145sq m (1,560sq ft) property retains some period features and is a short drive to the towns of Orvieto and Montepulciano and just under an hour to the sea. Price: €430,818. Agent: finn.no

France: Limousin

Located a five-minute drive from Saint-Sulpice-les-Feuilles, this six-bedroom manor house set within private walled gardens has undisturbed views to the surrounding countryside. With lots of period details, the property has barns and outbuildings that could be converted to further accommodation, so has rental or commercial potential as a holiday home or wedding venue. Price: €432,000. Agent: agencenewton.com

Norway: Trysil

This holiday cabin has impressive views of the surrounding area as the three-bedroom house sits on a hill in an alpine resort with cross-country and downhill skiing. Further activities in the area include canoeing and rafting, climbing, hiking and mountain biking. Dating from 2010, interiors are typical Scandinavian decor with a superb fireplace. Price: 4.7 million Norwegian kroner/€428,101. Agent: privatmegleren.no

Slovakia: Bratislava

This two-bedroom apartment benefits from a southeasterly orientation so rooms are bathed in light. Lying on the second floor in the popular location of Koliba, the complex, which is monitored by cameras, has just 12 units with floating wenge flooring and a large sunny balcony. Price: €425,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com