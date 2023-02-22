Apartment in converted Victorian redbrick on Raglan Road for €925,000

No 5 Raglan Court: Its location on Raglan Road, in the embassy belt of Ballsbridge, Dublin, is second to none. Photograph: Ronan Melia Photography

Address : 5 Raglan Court, Raglan Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €925,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Number 5 Raglan Court, a two-bedroom apartment in a converted Victorian redbrick, offers apartment living with the benefit of spacious rooms, similar in size to those found in larger homes.

Its location on Raglan Road, in the embassy belt of Ballsbridge, is second to none. The romantic tree-lined street is tranquil and flanked by historic redbrick homes with colourful front doors nestled under white arches – a sight synonymous with the area. It is close to the city centre, with St Stephen’s Green a 25-minute walk away and Herbert Park 10 minutes from the apartment.

After ascending the stone staircase, you enter the front door of the apartment building – converted in the 1990s, according to the agent – into a lobby. According to the number of doorbells, there are six apartments at this level; number 5 is through the first door on the left.

You enter the apartment, extending to 121sq m (1,302sq ft), into a reception hall which continues horizontally to the right towards the back of the dwelling. Off the left, to the front, is the impressive livingroom; it features 12ft-high ceilings with cornicing, built-in shelving, sash windows and an exquisite marble fireplace that has a decorative brass insert. Looking back through The Irish Times archive, the design of this room, including its red walls and green carpet, has not changed since it was last reviewed in 2013. Although the look may appeal to some, a new floor and a lick of paint would go a long way in updating the space. The apartment sold for €613,000 back then, according to the Property Price Register.

The kitchen is to the right of the livingroom; it is compact with room for a small dining table. It has modern-looking white gloss units and a double sink. Its wooden door with yellow-toned stained-glass inserts is a charming period feature. A new owner could possibly hive off a section of the livingroom if they wanted to create a larger dining area for entertaining.

Beyond the kitchen is the second bedroom, a good-sized double with built-in wardrobes, looking out to trees and Clyde Road beyond. Down a few steps is the spacious principal suite, measuring 5.9m x 4.4m, which has an en suite. It also has built-in wardrobes and drawer units and its grand dimensions offer lots of potential for a possible revamp.

The main bathroom is moody with black tiles and mahogany fittings as well as white Sanitan sanitaryware and gold-coloured fixtures. There is also a decent-sized storage room off the hall and a coat closet past the kitchen.

Already situated in a beautiful building in a much sought-after area, some cosmetic refreshes could turn this Ber-exempt property into a dazzling home. It is currently owned by an investor who rents to young professionals; I don’t envy them trying to find new accommodation to live up to the grandeur of this place. The Raglan Court building is set back from the road and the property comes with off-street parking. Number 5 is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €925,000.