Take 5: What will €475,000 buy in France, Spain, Italy, South Africa and Wexford?

France: Montriond

This three-bedroom duplex apartment is located on the first floor of a traditional farmhouse close to the ski stop in the village. Renovated in 2008, the property has a south-facing aspect and overlooks the village of Morzine – which is about 4km away. Extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), the property has a cellar for storage of ski and sporting equipment. Price: €475,000. Agent: alpine-property.com

Costa Blanca North in Spain.

Spain: Costa Blanca North

In traditional Spanish style, this three-bedroom villa lies in the quiet neighbourhood of Cala Baladrar. Extending to 174sq m (1,873sq ft), the property, which benefits from a southerly aspect, has a holiday rental license, so can generate an income. The lower floor – currently used for storage – could be converted to guest accommodation. It has a large pool and terrace with a further sun terrace on the roof. Price: €475,000. Agent: iberiaproperty.no

Country house in Liguria in Italy.

Italy: Liguria

Nestled close to the Italian Riviera, this charming country house in Molini di Triora is a 30-minute drive to the sandy beaches of Arma di Taggia and the mountains, with international access at Nice airport, which is an hour and a half drive away. The property is situated by a river with deep granite pools to cool off during the summer, and its location is famous for lavender essence distilleries and restaurants. Price: €475,000. Agent: theitalianproperty.com

House in Western Cape.

South Africa: Western Cape

Situated in the heart of Riebeek Valley, a region known for its world-class Shiraz and Chenin Blanc wines and independent olive oil producers, this Victorian manor house has operated as a high-end guest house. An hour’s drive from Cape Town, the four-bedroom house has a three-bedroom cottage and staff quarters in a renovated barn. It extends to 645sq m (6,943sq ft) and lies on a site of almost two acres. Facilities include an Italianate garden, a swimming pool and barbecue area. Price: 8.9m Zar/€471,017. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

House in Our Lady's Island.

Ireland: Our Lady’s Island

This four-bedroom detached home is located close to the beach at Carne, Co Wexford. Extending to 148sq m (1,593sq ft), and with a Ber of C1, the property has lovely sea views and has bright well laid out interiors. In excellent order, the property is in a much sought-after location just 20 minutes from Wexford town. Price: €475,000. Agent: keaneauctioneers.com