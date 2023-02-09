Leading estate agent Paul Grimes snr saw his family as his greatest achievement

Paul Grimes snr 'gave trust to those who worked for him and encouraged self-belief'

Tributes have been paid to one of Ireland’s leading estate agents, Paul Grimes snr, who has died.

Grimes, of Ashbourne, Co Meath, founded property business REA Grimes with his wife, Sheila, and they opened their first auctioneers’ office in Dublin city centre in 1970.

A second branch was launched 12 months later and today REA Grimes has offices in Skerries, Co Dublin; Pembroke Street Lower, Dublin 2; Clontarf, Dublin 3; and in Ashbourne.

But despite enjoying a hugely successful career in property, Grimes, who was originally from Skerries, always maintained that his family was his greatest achievement.

“When something was wrong or if any of the family had an issue, the children could walk through the door at home knowing that their mother Sheila and father Paul would be on hand to listen and to comfort them,” a relative said last night.

Grimes, a skilful amateur golfer, who had played off a two handicap while a student at UCD, won numerous honours including the coveted Lord Mayor’s Cup in Clontarf in 1981.

But the lifelong member of Skerries Golf Club said his most treasured win was the prestigious All-Ireland Father and Son trophy in 2014, which he lifted with son Paul jnr, who is now managing director of REA Grimes.

In 2002 Paul snr helped to set up Real Estate Alliance (REA) – one of Ireland’s foremost groups of chartered surveyors and auctioneers, with almost 50 branches nationwide.

David Simpson, chairman of REA Grimes, said Mr Grimes was a trusted adviser who excelled at building relationships and in identifying opportunities for his clients.

“Paul was much more than an estate agent,” Mr Simpson said.

Family friend Eimer O’Keeffe described Mr Grimes as a positive and charismatic leader. “He gave trust to those who worked for him and encouraged self-belief,” she said.

Mr Grimes was laid to rest following a funeral Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ashbourne, on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children Serena, Siobhán, Robert, Paul jnr and Dermot; sons-in-law Christian and Peter; daughters-in-law Elaine, Mary and Michelle; 16 grandchildren, and brother Pat and sister Jacinta.