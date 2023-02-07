Clontarf four-bed with St Anne’s Park on doorstep for €825,000

Address : 146 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €825,000 Agent : REA Grimes

Like its seaside counterparts on the south side of Dublin city, the influx of new residents to Clontarf was heavily influenced by the construction of a railway in the 1840s.

But in the case of Clontarf it was in 1880 when a tram service – pulled by horses until 1898, when it was electrified – that really brought people to the seaside village.

Vernon Avenue, which runs in an L shape connecting Castle Avenue across to the edge of St Anne’s Park and down to the seafront, takes its name from the Vernon family, particularly John Vernon, a quartermaster general in Cromwell’s army, who was given lands here.

Family room

Front room

Living room

Back then, local activity was in the fishing industry – mainly oyster beds – with sheds for curing located at the end of the avenue. Today, it’s a most desirable place to live due to its proximity to the city, excellent sporting facilities and schools, plus its seafront appeal.

Though the garden at 146 Vernon Avenue benefits from a southerly aspect, it is not that large. What makes the four-bedroom property attractive is its proximity to St Anne’s Park.

Straddling the border between Raheny and Clontarf, besides being a 220-acre sports recreational facility, it has 12 garden follies with everything from a Roman tower to a hermit’s cave for afternoon strolls, in addition to an arts and crafts centre with work spaces for artists, and a little tea room for coffee and cakes.

kitchen

Master bedroom

One of the other bedrooms

And that’s before you add in surfing, kitesurfing and beachcombing on Dollymount Strand – which is a 15 minute walk away – and yacht racing out in Dublin Bay on summer evenings.

Extending to 149 sq m (1,603 sq ft) the house has three double bedrooms – with an en suite principal – and one single bedroom, alongside the family bathroom upstairs.

Downstairs lie three reception rooms, in the form of a livingroom, diningroom and family room, in addition to an eat-in kitchen. Though perfectly fine, new owners will more than likely want to give the place a refurbishment.

Its Ber of E2 will want to be addressed given the current rise in heating and energy costs, but this house could likely benefit from the SEAI home energy grant and be toasty and much more economical to run by next winter.

Number 146, located in a highly desirable location is now on the market through estate agent REA Grimes, seeking €825,000.