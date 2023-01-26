Car-free living: Two-bed central Dublin 4 redbrick for €480,000

Address : 77 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €480,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

For someone looking for a trendy, energy-efficient home close to the action at Grand Canal Dock, Beggar’s Bush and Ballsbridge, this two-bedroom redbrick terrace might just fit the bill. A 25-minute walk from Dublin city centre and a stone’s throw from a host of big employers, such as Airbnb, Google, Meta, JP Morgan and HSBC, you could easily live car-free at number 77 Gordon Street, with the Dart at Grand Canal Dock available to take you further afield.

Looking at this property from across the road, you can see old Dublin meeting new, with the terrace, dating from the 1880s, set against the backdrop of the all-glass facade of the apartments at the regenerated Gasworks building. The street itself is quiet and stepping into the all-white interior of the open-plan living/kitchen/diningroom of the ground floor brings with it a sense of calm, providing a distance from the hustle and bustle of city life.

This space is long and looks more spacious due to the clever introduction of two red steel beams which divide the space and add character. The window in the living area looks out on to the street at the front of the property, with built-in shutters for privacy. The windowsill extends into a white floating shelf; there are also built-in shelves on each side of the chimney breast which were added by the current owners to optimise floor space.

The exposed redbrick of the chimney breast brings warmth to the room mirroring the building facade and tying in with the red beams. The wall in the centre of the room, as you walk towards the kitchen/dining area, is also exposed brick, on top of which the owner has added a giant mirror in a clever design technique to enhance the feeling of space.

This property underwent a complete renovation under a previous owner in 2004. The current owners moved in, in 2020, paying €435,000 according to the Property Price Register, and have made some changes since. They had the doors on the kitchen units replaced; the light-grey units blend in with the white-subway-tile splashback, while under the sink is a matt-black shade.

The room has ample space for a dining table and the owners’ six-seater suits the space well. The dining space opens out to a south-facing cobblestone courtyard through French doors, which has space for two chairs. There is also a shed outside which houses the washing machine, keeping it neatly out of sight While there is an apartment building to the rear of the back wall, the property is not overlooked.

The stairs to the first floor were upgraded by the owners, who added a glass-effect banister frame, so as not to visually detract from the ground-floor space. Upstairs, the principal bedroom is on the right, facing Gordon Street. It fits a king-size bed and has an exposed brick chimney breast with a fireplace that looks to be a repainted cast-iron original. As with downstairs, all the walls here are painted white, a theme which continues in the second bedroom – a good-sized single – at the back of the house. The main bathroom with a large shower completes the floor, which has light timber-effect floors throughout. There is on-street permit parking available.

The highlight of this home is how easy it is to heat, says the owner, owing to its B3 Ber rating. Its location is also a huge plus, and the owners usually walk to nearby pubs and restaurants to socialise. Chilli, the resident French bulldog, will miss his doggy mates from South Dock Street Park, when he moves to a bigger house in the area with his owners, but he’ll get over it. This two-bedroom terrace, extending to 50 sq m (538 sq ft), is on the market through Owen Reilly, seeking €480,000.