Five homes on view this week in Dublin

21 Auburn Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€525,000 Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 90 sq m (969 sq ft). The property which has double-glazed conservation windows and a private west-facing city garden has a newly installed high-efficiency boiler with zoned heating system. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

21 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€745,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 146 sq m (1,571 sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a 10m (34ft) west-facing rear garden and is located a few minutes’ walk from Marlay Park and local amenities. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

Apt 87 Chapelgate, St Alphonsus Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€475,000, Auctioneera

Three-bedroom ground-floor apartment extending to 94 sq m (1,012 sq ft). Set in a former convent that is now a protected structure, the unit has many unique features such as high ceilings and original convent windows. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at auctioneera.ie

12 Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€545,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semidetached dormer bungalow extending to 104 sq m (1,119 sq ft). The property, which has a large southeast-facing garden has scope to extend to the side or rear, subject to planning, and has a large garage that could be converted. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

28 Berwick Hall, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€530,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Three-bedroom semidetached bungalow extending to 68 sq m (732 sq ft). The property, which has off-street parking and low-maintenance rear and front gardens, is located close to Dundrum Town Centre, Nutgrove and a host of transport links. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie