Take5: What will €600,000 buy in the US, Norway, France, Spain and Co Clare?

United States: California

Though not large at just 35sq m (377sq ft), this one-bedroom apartment in Russian Hill in San Francisco has sweeping views of the bay in a classic mid-century-style high rise designed by architects Paul Hammarberg and Art Herman. The use of a wall bed allows the maximum of space during the day and the property has dedicated parking to the rear. Price: $650,000/€600,717. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Five-bed in Lahinch

Ireland: Clare

This former Garda station, a detached house extending to 165sq m (1,776sq ft), has five bedrooms and stands on a large site of one third of an acre less than 200m from Lahinch Golf Club. There is room to extend (subject to planning) and the layout of the property would allow easy conversion to two units. It will be auctioned on February 24th. Price: AMV €600,000. Agent: rooneys.eu

Two-bed apartment in Val-d’Isère

France: Val-d’Isère

Dating from 1986, this 35sq m (377sq ft) apartment is located close to the centre of the ski resort, near all amenities. The three-room unit, which has two bedrooms, has been renovated, and the kitchen can be cleverly shut off from the living space behind old wooden doors. The property also boasts a balcony and lovely wooden interiors. Price: €600,000. Agent: cimalpes.com

Five-bed cabin in Favang

Norway: Favang

Located three hours from Oslo and 30 minutes from Lillehammer, this 130sq m (1,400sq ft) cabin has five bedrooms, two livingrooms and a sauna. Located between two alpine routes, there are both slopes and cross-country trails in the region. As the development is by Gudbrandsgard Hotel, there is rental potential when the unit is not in use. Price: 6.25m Norwegian Kr/€583,453. Agent: midtibakken.no

Three-bedroom villa in Torrevieja

Spain: Alicante

Situated in Torrevieja, this three-bedroom villa is set over two floors and has a private pool, jacuzzi and sauna. Outside is a solarium measuring 36sq m (388sq ft), while the property has two terraces off two of the bedrooms. It is close to amenities in Aguas Nuevas and the beaches of La Mata and Torrevieja. Price: £531,812/€599,836. Agent: spotblue.com