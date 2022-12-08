Town & Country: What will €695,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

COUNTRY

Address: Donbard House, Ballyhealy, Kilmore village, Co Wexford

Agent: Keane Auctioneers

This period house has four bedrooms and extends to a generous 242sq m (2,605sq ft). Set on more than four acres, the C2-rated property – which has some lovely features – is close to beaches at Seaview and Ballyhealy, and has lots of outbuildings with much potential.

Plus: Lovely house close to the sea

Minus: The two oriental ponds may need to be covered if new owners have little ones

42 Murphystown Road, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18

TOWN

Address: 42 Murphystown Road, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Agent: DNG

Located in a quiet, much sought-after cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom house extends to 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and is close to a host of popular schools and universities. In good order throughout, the property has a fine-sized contemporary kitchen that opens out to a south-facing back garden.

Plus: In good order and the Ber is C1

Minus: Fourth bedroom is a single