Sleek Dublin 2 apartment with spacious courtyard garden for €845,000

The only thing that appears to have changed at number 1 the Mews in Dublin 2, since the unit first hit the market in 2015, is that the property now has two bedrooms as opposed to the one larger bedroom it had when it was first completed seven years ago.

Located off Mount Street Crescent, the space had originally been destined to be an art gallery – which explains the ceiling heights on the upper level.

Partially completed, it was purchased and subsequently finished by engineer Gerry Walsh and interior designer Vanessa Hamilton of G&V Developments, who then placed the spacious 120sq m (1,290sq ft) apartment on the market in 2015, seeking €845,000.

It appears on the Property Price Register in 2016 as having sold for €575,770. As the property was a new-build, this figure would have been exclusive of 13.5 per cent VAT.

The Kube kitchen, which shares an open-plan setting with the living/dining area, still has shocking pink Silestone countertops – reminiscent of Pantone’s 2023 colour of the year, Viva Magenta – and a vast home-theatre surround.

A raised living space sits to the rear in a mezzanine that opens out to a large composite deck via two sets of patio doors. And this deck – which gives the unit 58sq m of a southeast facing garden within the city – will be one of its selling points, along with its high-end fit out and A3 energy rating.

Hardwood Jatoba (Brazilian cherry) flooring, the Paul Neuhaus “rise-and-fall” track and LED wall lighting system, a large home theatre space along with innovative technology and security access systems are just some of the highlights in this sophisticated well-lit apartment.

At ground-floor level lie two bedrooms – one of which opens via French doors to a small courtyard – along with a bathroom and substantial dressing room.

Its location in the heart of Georgian Dublin, just a few minutes from Merrion Square, means it has excellent transport links and is a 15-minute walk to Trinity College and Grafton Street.

It’s uncanny how little the apartment has changed (apart from the partition to give a second bedroom) as it is in the same pristine condition since it first hit the market in 2015. Its asking price also remains the same as it was back then, at €845,000, through DNG.