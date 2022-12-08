Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Galway

113 Fosterbrook, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€750,000, DNG
Four-bedroom semi-detached house, extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft). The property, dating from 1993, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the Dart and amenities, and has scope to extend to the rear – subject to planning. Ber D2
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
Millburn House and Farm, Ardour, Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway
€1.3 million, Savills
Four-bedroom house extending to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) with 96 acres of agricultural farmland. The period house, in excellent order, is complemented by a range of modern farm buildings privately situated at the end of an internal farm road, which is bordered to the south by the Kilshanvey river. Ber C2
On View: By appointment at savills.ie
111 Ard na Mara, Malahide, Co Dublin
€940,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Detached four-bedroom bungalow extending to 129sq m (1,388sq ft). The property, which has a garage to the side and a large back garden, would benefit from upgrading and is within walking distance to Malahide and the Dart. Ber E1.
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
14 Sallynoggin Villas, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
€525,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 86sq m (925sq ft). The property, dating from the 1920s, has been renovated in recent years and has vehicular access to the rear, with off-street parking. Ber C2
On View: By appointment at lisney.com
81 Templeroan Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
€545,000, DNG
Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property, which has been fully refurbished, has potential to extend – subject to planning – and benefits from a private garden and a newly laid Procrete (imprinted concrete) driveway. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at dng.ie