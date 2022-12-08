Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Galway

113 Fosterbrook, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€750,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semi-detached house, extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft). The property, dating from 1993, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the Dart and amenities, and has scope to extend to the rear – subject to planning. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

Millburn House and Farm, Ardour, Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway

€1.3 million, Savills

READ MORE

Four-bedroom house extending to 265sq m (2,852sq ft) with 96 acres of agricultural farmland. The period house, in excellent order, is complemented by a range of modern farm buildings privately situated at the end of an internal farm road, which is bordered to the south by the Kilshanvey river. Ber C2

Millburn House and Farm, Ardour, Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway

On View: By appointment at savills.ie

111 Ard na Mara, Malahide, Co Dublin

€940,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom bungalow extending to 129sq m (1,388sq ft). The property, which has a garage to the side and a large back garden, would benefit from upgrading and is within walking distance to Malahide and the Dart. Ber E1.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

111 Ard na Mara, Malahide, Co Dublin

14 Sallynoggin Villas, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€525,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 86sq m (925sq ft). The property, dating from the 1920s, has been renovated in recent years and has vehicular access to the rear, with off-street parking. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

14 Sallynoggin Villas, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

81 Templeroan Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€545,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property, which has been fully refurbished, has potential to extend – subject to planning – and benefits from a private garden and a newly laid Procrete (imprinted concrete) driveway. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie