Fine four-bed opposite Sandymount Strand for €1.75m

A recent survey conducted by the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association among its residents found that the most popular feature of living in the vicinity of Sandymount included the village atmosphere, proximity to the beach, safety and security, in addition to the range of local amenities.

Indeed, many locals would have told you access to the strand was their sanity and saving grace during the pandemic.

From 133 Strand Road you can be on the long stretch of Sandymount Strand within a minute, as the property lies opposite the beach and overlooks the whole of Dublin Bay.

Set two floors over garden, the elegant period house has been restored over the years to what it is today: a fine four-bedroom house extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft).

Purchased by its current owner about 15 years ago, the property underwent a complete restoration a decade ago when all the basics, such as wiring, plumbing, damp-proofing along with a new roof and windows, were all addressed.

“Back then we made one big change, as the house had three bedrooms and a very large bathroom when we bought it. [The bathroom] would have originally been a bedroom so we changed it back to a four-bedroom house but the plumbing is still there should anyone want to change it back to a three-bedroom property,” explains the owner.

It had been rented out for the past few years until six months ago, when its owner decided to sell. In turn, the entire property was given a cosmetic makeover under the guidance of Cormac Rowell of Rowell Design.

“He gave great advice on everything from the garden to the kitchen and flooring as well as staging the whole house,” says the owner.

Now in turnkey condition, the property has two interconnecting reception rooms (used as formal drawingrooms) at hall level, both of which have period details such as high ceilings with detailed cornice work.

At garden level lies the main hub of the house, whereby a new kitchen with an extensive range of storage units and integrated appliances around a marble island allows the room to be clutter free.

From here lies a diningroom (far more practical than having to traipse up and down to what would have been the formal diningroom at hall level) which in turn leads to a lovely informal livingroom overlooking the back garden.

There is a lovely flow to the place and the fact that it is open plan means the light carries through to all three areas. A study and loo also lie at garden level.

Upstairs, a fourth bedroom lies on the return while three further bedrooms lie on the top floor. The principal – which is en suite – is a standout feature of the house as it feels more like a hotel suite. This is due to the fact that it occupies the entire width of the house – including extra space over the hallway downstairs – so it has four windows in total, three of which have superb views across Dublin Bay.

The back garden, though not particularly large, is laid out with dining and seating areas, and what is lacks in size is compensated by the vast expanse of sandy beach opposite.

Number 133, in move-in condition with a D1 Ber, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.75 million.