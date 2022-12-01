Five homes on view this week in Galway, Dublin and Clare

Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway is just a three-minute drive from the village

Claddagh House, Lettera, Headford, Co Galway

€500,000, O’Donnellan & Joyce

This detached six-bedroom house extends to 352sq m (3,789sq ft). Located three minutes’ drive from Headford village, the property lies on a substantial site with dual entrances and has an office and a garage. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at odj.ie

1 Coldwell Street, Glasthule, Co Dublin dates from the late 1800s

1 Coldwell Street, Glasthule, Co Dublin

€300,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This one-bedroom end-of-terrace cottage extends to 36sq m (388sq ft). In need of upgrading, the property, dating from the late 1800s, has many original features, including fireplaces and high ceilings, and has on-street permit parking. Ber G

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

66 Mount Prospect Drive, Clontarf, Dublin 3 lies on a large corner site

66 Mount Prospect Drive, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€745,000, Noel Kelly Auctioneers Ltd

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft). There is potential to extend as the property lies on a large corner site – subject to planning. Though lapsed, there was planning to erect a two-bedroom detached bungalow on the site, which has a southerly rear aspect. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kelly.ie

1 Stonepark Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 is close to a number of schools

1 Stonepark Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€685,000, DNG

This four-bedroom detached house extends to 146sq m (1,572sq ft). The property, which was constructed in 1990 and is close to a number of schools and amenities, has a private garden to the rear. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

Elements, Kilfenora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare was originally built as a bed and breakfast

Elements, Kilfenora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

€475,000, Sherry FitzGerald McMahon (Ennis)

This detached 10-bedroom house extends to 330sq m (3,552sq ft). Purpose-built in 2000 as a bed and breakfast, the property, which is located on the Wild Atlantic Way, is within walking distance to the village. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie