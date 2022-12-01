Bright, spacious, split-level five-bed on quiet Foxrock cul-de-sac for sale for €1.675m

Address : Glencar, Kilteragh Drive, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

You might feel a bit confused when you arrive at Glencar, a five-bedroom detached house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Foxrock. The back garden appears to be at the front of the house, to your right, as you go through the electric gates and up the long, walled and cobble-locked driveway. But the house, on a 0.3-acre site, has been positioned this way to take full advantage of the southwest-facing garden while still maintaining a sense of privacy and seclusion.

The split-level dormer-style house was built in the early 1980s. The current owners, who bought Glencar in the 1990s, are planning to stay in the area; having brought up four sons here who have since flown this 330sq m (3,552sq ft) nest, they are looking to downsize to a more manageable home.

Glencar has been extended and refurbished over the years, most recently in 2004 when a fine big kitchen extension was put in, and the main bedroom and en suite upstairs were also extended. The health-conscious owners also added a large, bright entertainment hall with a ceramic tiled floor, vaulted ceiling and six large Velux skylights. This was originally intended to be a swim spa, but now features a large hot tub, sauna and separate shower/steam room. This generous space can be easily reconfigured as a cinema room, playroom or general leisure and entertainment area for the whole family.

Height is a huge feature in the dormer design of the house. The entrance lobby has an open-hipped roof portico, and the inner hall has part double-height roof with Velux windows to let in lots of light, and an exposed redbrick wall to the back. The large livingroom has a timber-panelled pitched roof rising to more than 20ft at its highest point, and a tall, angled chimney breast with a built-in gas fire. Extra-tall French doors lead out to that very spacious garden.

The kitchen/breakfastroom boasts a high-gloss Siematic kitchen with limestone worktops, Siemens oven, Gaggenau hob, splashback, extractor fan and microwave. The floor features ceramic tiles, opening on to a wide-plank oak floor. There’s an exposed redbrick wall with a built-in gas stove-effect fire and a glazed box extension which allows light in and opens out to the garden.

The sense of overhead space continues when you go upstairs to the bright double-height landing with its timber-panelled ceiling. There is more exposed redbrick wall here, along with a glass brick wall and a Velux skylight. The extended main bedroom has a dormer window with views out to the garden, and fitted cherry-wood wardrobes, while the second bedroom has a timber-panelled sloped ceiling with dormer windows and a glass brick wall.

There is a third bedroom on this level which is being used as an office, and a fully tiled main bathroom. There are two more double bedrooms downstairs, along with a family room, diningroom, bathroom and utility room, all adding up to a spacious house with lots of room for everybody to enjoy some privacy but also come together for meals, relaxation or leisure.

The garden is beautifully landscaped, with rockery and a man-made stream, and is well stocked with mature flower beds. There is also an artificial grass putting green – just be careful your golf ball doesn’t end up in the stream. The paved patio is positioned to enjoy all-day sunshine and to connect nicely with the kitchen and livingroom.

Kilteragh Drive is just off Hainault Park and a short walk from Foxrock village. The location is also convenient for trips to Leopardstown Racecourse. You’re not far from the beautiful amenity of Cabinteely Park, and within reach of schools such as St Brigid’s, Holly Park, Lycée Francais, Loreto Foxrock and Nord Anglia International School. The N11 and M50 are within easy reach, as are the Luas and Dublin Bus routes.

Glencar, with a Ber of C2, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €1.675 million.