Take5: What will €275,000 buy in Norway, France, Romania, the US and Mayo?

Situated on a 0.12 hectare (0.3 acre) site 20km from Bergen, this lovely wooden cabin in Mjolfjell dates from 1936

NORWAY: MJOLFJELL

Situated on a 0.12 hectare (0.3 acre) site 20km from Bergen, this lovely wooden cabin dates from 1936. Interiors, which are in turnkey condition, have wood-panelled walls in all four bedrooms. Located 630m (2,065ft) above sea level, the location is a charming little hamlet, popular with hikers and those who love the wilderness. Price: 2.83m Norwegian kroner/€270,040. Agent: proaktiv.no

One-bedroom cottage 8km from Newport in Mayo

IRELAND: MAYO

Located about 8km from the village of Newport, this one-bedroom cottage extends to 65sq m (700sq ft) and sits on a 0.5 hectare (1.3 acre) site. Dating from 1932, the restored cottage has charming interiors and comes with a 70sq m (753sq ft) glazed outbuilding, which is insulated, plumbed and has a working stove. Price: €275,000. Agent: tot.ie

First-floor apartment in an old villa in Sinaia, Romania

ROMANIA: SINAIA

Dating from 1920, this first-floor apartment located in an old villa was completely renovated in 2019. Extending to 136sq m (1,464sq ft), the unit has two bedrooms and two balconies with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. As the original building has many interesting elements, this allows for unique interiors for the unit, which benefits from a garage and cellar. Price: €285,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Old hunting lodge and barn converted into a spacious five-bedroom house in a small hamlet in Normandy

FRANCE: SAINT JAMES

Located in a small hamlet in Normandy, this old hunting lodge with an attached barn has been updated to give a five-bedroom house. Extending to 187sq m (2,0182sq ft), interiors have exposed ceiling beams, while old flagstones and a large brick hearth give the place a lovely sense of charm. Gardens have apple, pear, plum and walnut trees. Price: €275,000. Agent: agencenewton.com

One-bedroom apartment with large balcony in Chicago, with views over Lake Michigan

UNITED STATES: CHICAGO

With views to Lake Michigan and the historic Gold Coast, this one-bedroom apartment has a large balcony extending to 5.8m (19ft) in width. Interiors have solid oak flooring and contemporary fixtures with a stainless steel island in the kitchen. Communal facilities include a roof sun terrace, outdoor pool, a gym, tennis courts and storage. Price: $299,000/€291,927. Agent: sothebysrealty.com