Town & Country: What will €850,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

TOWN
Address: 10 Bramley Court, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Agent: DNG
Located in a quiet enclave of just 15 houses, this C2-rated, four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow extends to 160sq m (1,772sq ft). Constructed in 1993, it has a south-easterly facing back garden, extending to 13m (42ft) and is 10 minutes from Coolmine train station and minutes from the village of Castleknock.
Plus: Bright, airy and full of light.
Minus: Two of the three bathrooms are a tad outdated.
COUNTRY
Address: Erinagh Lodge, Fountain, Ennis, Co Clare
Agent: DNG
Extending to a generous 418sq m (4,500sq ft), this five-bedroom, C3-rated house lies on a 0.7 hectare (1.8 acre) site of private landscaped gardens at the end of a sweeping driveway set behind electric gates. Constructed in 2007, it has a professionally installed putting green and is situated close to a number of schools on the immediate outskirts of Ennis.
Plus: In turnkey condition
Minus: Its large gardens will require upkeep