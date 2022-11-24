Town & Country: What will €850,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

10 Bramley Court is just minutes from the village of Castleknock

TOWN

Address: 10 Bramley Court, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Agent: DNG

Located in a quiet enclave of just 15 houses, this C2-rated, four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow extends to 160sq m (1,772sq ft). Constructed in 1993, it has a south-easterly facing back garden, extending to 13m (42ft) and is 10 minutes from Coolmine train station and minutes from the village of Castleknock.

Plus: Bright, airy and full of light.

Minus: Two of the three bathrooms are a tad outdated.

Erinagh Lodge, Fountain, Ennis, Co Clare boasts a professionally installed putting green

COUNTRY

Address: Erinagh Lodge, Fountain, Ennis, Co Clare

Agent: DNG

Extending to a generous 418sq m (4,500sq ft), this five-bedroom, C3-rated house lies on a 0.7 hectare (1.8 acre) site of private landscaped gardens at the end of a sweeping driveway set behind electric gates. Constructed in 2007, it has a professionally installed putting green and is situated close to a number of schools on the immediate outskirts of Ennis.

Plus: In turnkey condition

Minus: Its large gardens will require upkeep