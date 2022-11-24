Terenure five-bed for €1.375m is testament to one of Dublin’s best Edwardian builders

Address : 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €1,375,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

It’s hard to believe that three years after the construction of Rathdown Park in 1938 – a popular and sought-after road in Terenure – German bombs damaged some of the Edwardian houses along the tree-lined avenue. Though there were no fatalities, the property then standing at number 27 was destroyed.

Number 50 Rathdown Park is testament to Thomas Stringer; one of Dublin’s most successful builders during the Edwardian era, who catered for the south side of Dublin and its growing middle class during the first part of the 20th century. Today his houses are synonymous with build quality and well-proportioned rooms on good-sized plots, allowing for now mature gardens.

Reception room: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Number 50 Rathdown Park retains Stringer’s signature pebble-dash exterior, with bay windows and a line of redbrick, while a new porch was added to improve the aesthetic quality of the house as per planning granted in 2005, when the entire house was revamped. This permission also allowed the relocation of its main access point to a safer spot – in terms of visible traffic – on to Rathdown Park Road, as its entry point at Rathdown Road was located almost at the yield line at the roundabout.

Dining area: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Extending to 215sq m (2,314sq ft) with a D2 Ber, the semi-detached property is set in well-cared-for gardens – the back garden is west-facing – that offer ample off-street parking, a garage and a side entrance to the five-bedroom house.

Kitchen: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Off the main hallway, there are three reception rooms; a lounge with an onyx and marble fireplace as its focal point, while sandstone fireplaces are the central points in the living room and family room.

Livingroom: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Bedroom 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

To the rear is an open-plan kitchen/dining room with an extensive range of units and black marble countertops over a porcelain tiled floor; the remainder of flooring on the ground floor is wood.

Bedroom: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

A good-sized utility complements the kitchen with similar fitted units and benefits from access to the side of house. A garage measuring 19sq m (204sq ft) lies to the front of the house and could, if new owners wished, be amalgamated into the property for further accommodation.

Bathroom: 50 Rathdown Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Upstairs are five bedrooms, three to the rear and two larger rooms face the front, the principal of which has a bay window and is en suite.

Besidesthe house being a Stringer-built home noted for its quality, the location will be an additional selling point, as it is close to a host of secondary schools including Terenure College, High School and Our Lady’s. It is a short walk to the village of Terenure, which has a wide selection of eateries and amenities and transport links to town.

Number 50 Rathdown Park has now been launched to the market, seeking €1.375 million, through Mullery O’Gara Estate Agents.