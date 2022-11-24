Five homes on view this week in Limerick and Dublin

3 Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick
€475,000, Michael Roberts Estate Agents
This detached four-bedroom house extends to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac off the much sought-after Ennis Road, has 9ft high ceilings, a private west-facing back garden and is a 15-minute walk to the city. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at michaelroberts.ie
Carraig, Priory Drive, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
€945,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This detached four-bedroom house extends to 178sq m (1,916sq ft). The property, which is close to schools and amenities, has an Italianate garden with ample off-street private parking. Ber D1
On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie
22 The Green, Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
€875,000, Beirne & Wise
This detached four-bedroom house extends to 172sq m (1,851sq ft). The property, situated in a sought-after location, has a private low-maintenance west-facing back garden and a new heating system, installed in 2019. Ber C3
On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie
19 Coolamber Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
€645,000, DNG
This semi-detached four-bedroom house extends to 129sq m (1,389sq ft). Constructed in 1972, the property was recently renovated and has a generous northwest-facing back garden, which offers scope to extend – subject to planning. Ber B3
On View: By appointment at dng.ie
38 Dun Emer Drive, Dundrum, Dublin 16
€650,000, Eoin O’Neill Property Advisors
This semi-detached four-bedroom house extends to 114sq m (1,227sq ft). The property, which overlooks a green area, is within walking distance to Dundrum and the Luas, and has a southwest-facing back garden. Ber E2
On View: By appointment at eoneill.ie