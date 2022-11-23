Should we stay in our new home during renovation to avoid paying rent?

We’ve just purchased a home and want to carry out some renovations to it. We are renting and want to minimise the amount of time we pay for rent and a mortgage at the same time. Some of the renovations we hope to do would be the kitchen, two bathrooms and general painting. Do you have any advice for what we can do to live in the house while the work is being done?

Some years ago, my wife and I tried staying in our house during renovations. Although it was supposed to be a relatively straightforward job, after two days we were seeking refuge in my sister’s house. The dust was incredible. Since then, I am of the view that building jobs and happy homes are incompatible.

Of course, I understand the desire to save money by moving from your rented property and moving into your new home as soon as possible. It should be remembered, however, that this will slow down the building process. If you decide to remain in the house during renovations, even if you just return at the end of the working day, all services must remain connected and working. This means water and waste must be left working and the builder must reinstate them every day. This will delay progress on your bathrooms and kitchen.

[ What can we do about the stench in the hallway outside our apartment? ]

Similarly, if there are alterations to the electrical or gas installations, these must be reinstated and left in working order each day. The builder will also need to tidy the house before your return. This will add time and cost to the project. This extra time and cost needs to be looked at in the context of paying rent and calculating which will be greater. If staying away means the job can be completed quicker and more efficiently, then this is what you should do.

READ MORE

It’s positive, at least, that you are in a rental and have some options. The critical shortage of rental properties in Ireland means other people who have bought properties may have to bite the bullet and continue living in their new home while renovation works are ongoing. We were lucky in that we were able to stay with a family member. Staying with family or friends for a couple of weeks might be an option worth looking at for you or others in this situation. Hiring a caravan, working from abroad or even taking a holiday while work is ongoing are all options I’ve heard people availing of.

[ Can I sell my apartment if there are outstanding management fees? ]

I always tell my clients that a building renovation project has the capacity to test even the strongest marriage. If a couple decide to immerse themselves in a project to the extent that they are willing to live among the dust and debris then, I have to admit, they are stronger-willed than I.

Noel Larkin is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland