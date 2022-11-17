Five homes on view this week on Dublin’s southside

74 Dartmouth Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€950,000, Quillsen

This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 177sq m (1,905sq ft). The property, constructed in 2015, has a good-sized garden and is located on a terrace between Northbrook and mouth Roads, so the Luas is close by. Ber A3

On View: Strictly by appointment at quillsen.ie

69 Ardagh Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin has potential to extend

69 Ardagh Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow extends to 114sq m (1,227sq ft). Constructed in 1960, the property, which would benefit from upgrading, has a large private rear garden with lots of potential to extend – subject to planning. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

18 Cunningham Drive, Dalkey, Co Dublin boasts views to Dublin Bay

18 Cunningham Drive, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€1.7 million, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-bedroom detached house extends to 173sq m (1,862sq ft). The property, which has views to Dublin Bay, was extended and renovated in 2004, and sits on a site of 0.1 acres – a short walk to the village and Dart station. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

44 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 has the potential to be converted back to a four-bed house

44 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€995,000, Knight Frank

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 146sq m (1,571sq ft) is located in a gated development off Merrion Road. The property, dating from 1989, has a sunny southwest-facing rear garden and parking for two cars. There is a possibility to convert the property back to its original status as a four-bedroom house. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie

50 Prospect View, Prospect Manor, Dublin 16 is in excellent condition

50 Prospect View, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€595,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 115sq m (1,238sq ft). In excellent order, the house, which is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, has a west-facing rear garden. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie