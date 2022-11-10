Town & Country: What will €600,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

COUNTRY

Address: Shelburne Lodge, Fethard, Co Wexford

Agent: PN O’Gorman Auctioneers

This period Ber-exempt house is located on the edge of the seaside village of Fethard. Historically linked to the Marquess of Ely at Loftus Hall, the property, extending to 255sq m (2,745sq ft) with six bedrooms and four reception rooms has wonderful period details. There is potential to develop the coach house and courtyard in the mature, well-stocked gardens.

Plus: Superb period property

READ MORE

Minus: The kitchen is a little dark

TOWN

46 Grace Park Close, Grace Park Wood, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Address: 46 Grace Park Close, Grace Park Wood, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Agent: DNG

Constructed in 2017, this three-bedroom house is in turnkey condition and extends to 107sq m (1,152sq ft). Full of natural light, it has a Ber of A3 and a professionally landscaped back garden with a raised deck and colourful planting. Interiors have generous floor-to-ceiling heights and the property has solar panels with low-energy PVC double-glazed windows.

Plus: Excellent condition and energy rating

Minus: Management fees of €527 required for communal area upkeep