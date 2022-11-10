Redbrick three-bed on Donnybrook terrace where the de Valeras once lived for sale for €925,000

Address : 40 Morehampton Terrace, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €925,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

When the owner of number 40 Morehampton Terrace first saw this Edwardian-style redbrick in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 coming up for sale, he was a little underwhelmed. “I thought, only 100 square metres? Get out of here.” But when his wife went to see the house at the end of a quiet terrace, she found that the 98sq m (1,055sq ft) dimensions were deceptive, and the house felt a lot bigger and more spacious than she had expected. “It’s like the Tardis,” says the owner. With its 3m-high ceilings, generously sized rooms, ceiling roses and coving, 40 Morehampton Terrace has period elegance in a modern build, and is the perfect size for a small family. With an 11m-long southeast-facing back garden and a “hidden” space to the side, there is also scope to extend.

The house really came into its own at Christmas, says the owner; “With the high ceilings, we could get a huge Christmas tree in.” Another pleasant aspect of living on the terrace is the friendly neighbours; the couple and their two children often joined in with the regular street parties and hosting Halloween celebrations every year. “Everyone really looks out for each other – it’s such a diverse neighbourhood.”

One famous former resident of Morehampton Terrace was former Irish president Éamon de Valera, who lived in number 33 with his wife Sinéad shortly after they got married.

This three-bed property is one of a row of three period-style houses built 15 years ago to blend in with the Edwardian houses along the terrace, which sits just off Morehampton Road near the junction with Marlborough Road. The house has all the advantages of a modern build with the aesthetic value of period features, including sash windows and shutters.

The front door opens directly into the large livingroom, which has rich walnut timber flooring and a CVO gas fire with limestone surround. Unlike a big, sprawling period house, 40 Morehampton Terrace is easy to keep warm and cosy in the winter, says the owner.

The kitchen/diningroom has double French doors leading out to the landscaped back garden. There is a fully fitted Riga high-gloss kitchen with granite worktops here, and the floors are tiled. There’s a fully tiled guest WC downstairs, with sliding sash window, and a generous cloakroom space. The long back garden is laid out in lawn and paving, with box hedging and mature fruit trees.

The rich walnut timber flooring continues up the stairs to the landing and three bedrooms, and the ceiling heights give a great sense of space, with light coming in from the sash windows and from a roof light. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, with fitted wardrobes in bedroom one, and all have French-style shutters. There’s also a fully tiled family bathroom upstairs with sliding sash window and white three-piece suite, including bath with shower fitting, WC, vanity unit and heated chrome towel rail.

The house has the benefit of all the amenities Donnybrook has to offer, including restaurants and delis, and it’s a short walk to Herbert Park, where there’s a children’s playground, tennis courts and Sunday markets. Some of the city’s top schools are nearby, including St Mary’s National School and Muckross Park College. You’re also close to the Energia and Aviva stadiums, and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club.

The owners are now reluctantly moving on as their kids are getting bigger, but this is the chance for another young family to become part of a happy, lively neighbourhood on the doorstep of Dublin city centre. Number 40 Morehampton Road, with a Ber rating of C3, is for sale through Owen Reilly, seeking €925,000.

