Take5: What will €200,000 buy in France, South Africa, Spain, Norway and Sligo?

This doer-upper in Sligo lies on half an acre and dates from 1900

IRELAND: SLIGO

Though this is a doer-upper, the five-bedroom house extends to a generous 200sq m (2,153sq ft) and has some lovely period details – particularly the open hearth in the kitchen. Lying on half an acre and dating from 1900, it is 7km from the village of Easkey, so could be an ideal home for those who love surfing. Price: €200,000. Agent: ckproperties.ie

This two-bed apartment in Alicante is just 3km from the beach

SPAIN: ALICANTE

Located in Gran Alacant, this two-bedroom apartment extends to 71sq m (764sq ft) and has a terrace with views of the communal pool and gardens. Situated 3km from the beach and 18km from the nearest golf course, it is about 15km from the centre of Alicante. Due to its location, there is income potential as an investment property. Price: €200,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Five apartments in one house in Tarbes

FRANCE: TARBES

This seven-bedroom house is laid out as five apartments extending to 225sq m (2,422sq ft) in total. Two apartments (one with three bedrooms and a second with two) have separate entrances while the two studios and the one-bedroom unit have a common entrance. There is parking for five vehicles to the front. The property of traditional build requires a new slate roof on one side but has double-glazed windows and each unit has separate hot water and heating systems. Price: €200,000. Agent: abafim.fr

This three-bed house in Johannesburg boasts a large balcony for entertaining and a double garage

SOUTH AFRICA: JOHANNESBURG

Situated in a gated complex known as Killarney, this three-bedroom house, located within five minutes of main roads, private schools and amenities, has an open-plan layout. The kitchen has been renovated, and the property has a large balcony for entertaining and a double garage. Communal facilities include a heated swimming pool. Price: $201.213/€201,927. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

READ MORE

This Lillehammer cottage is located in a car-free area

NORWAY: LILLEHAMMER

Though not large at 48sq m (517sq ft), this cottage, dating from 1920, has an idyllic location on the shores of Lake Mesna. Situated in a car-free area, it is a 15-minute walk along the path to the house, which is laid out as a cabin, annex, boathouse and outbuilding. The property comes with its own jetty and skiing is possible during the winter, with year-round hiking. Price: 2.04mKr/€196,420. Agent: eiendomsmegler1.no