Town & Country: What will €795,000 buy in Dublin or Co Galway?

TOWN

Address: 6 Beechwood Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG

Located a short stroll from Dún Laoghaire, this three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 143 sq m (1,539 sq ft). The property has a sunroom and covered deck in the rear garden with a garage and shed that allow for lots of storage. While new owners will want to upgrade the house, its garden will be a selling point.

Plus: Great location close to Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Glasthule

Minus: The Ber of E2 will need addressing

COUNTRY

Cloosh, Kinvara, Co Galway

Address: Cloosh, Kinvara, Co Galway

Agent: DNG Brian MacMahon

Overlooking Aughinish Bay and the Burren hills, this four-bedroom house on more than an acre was constructed in 2007 and extends to 245 sq m (2,637 sq ft). In excellent condition, the property is located 6km from Kinvara on the Wild Atlantic Way, has lovely stone walls bordering the garden and a 50 sq m garage.

Plus: Excellent condition, Ber of B3 and great views

Minus: You’ll be driving to the shops