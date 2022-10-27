Town & Country: What will €795,000 buy in Dublin or Co Galway?

TOWN
Address: 6 Beechwood Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Agent: DNG
Located a short stroll from Dún Laoghaire, this three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 143 sq m (1,539 sq ft). The property has a sunroom and covered deck in the rear garden with a garage and shed that allow for lots of storage. While new owners will want to upgrade the house, its garden will be a selling point.
Plus: Great location close to Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Glasthule
Minus: The Ber of E2 will need addressing
COUNTRY
Address: Cloosh, Kinvara, Co Galway
Agent: DNG Brian MacMahon
Overlooking Aughinish Bay and the Burren hills, this four-bedroom house on more than an acre was constructed in 2007 and extends to 245 sq m (2,637 sq ft). In excellent condition, the property is located 6km from Kinvara on the Wild Atlantic Way, has lovely stone walls bordering the garden and a 50 sq m garage.
Plus: Excellent condition, Ber of B3 and great views
Minus: You’ll be driving to the shops