Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare

See what’s new to the market in Goatstown, Churchtown, Glenageary and Leixlip

Milleen, 34 Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14, is Located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Oct 20 2022 - 05:30

Milleen, 34 Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.1m, DNG

Detached six-bedroom house extending to 234sq m (2,519sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property which has been extended has a large westerly back garden extending to 28m (91ft) in length. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

173 Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare

€375,000, Team Lorraine Mulligan of Remax Results

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The property has a block-built shed with electrics and plumbing, which could be suited to a number of uses. It has parking for three cars to the front, a side garden and a courtyard-style back garden. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at teamlorraine.ie

13 Charleville, Lower Churchtown Road, Dublin 14

€1.1m, Beirne & Wise

Double-fronted five-bedroom house extending to 170sq m (1,830sq ft). The property is not overlooked from the 16m (52ft) long back garden, which also offers potential to extend — subject to planning. While it will need updating, it has a generous front garden and is one of 17 detached houses on this quiet, leafy cul-de-sac. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

50 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 142sq m (1,528sq ft). The property, which was completely refurbished in 2015, has an attic suitable for conversion, a southwest-facing back garden, and is close to the villages of Dalkey and Glasthule. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

24 Birchfield Heights, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€740,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property has a brick-built garden room, Stira stairs to the attic and a newly installed ventilation system. Located a short walk from the Luas, it is close to a number of amenities. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie

