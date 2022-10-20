Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare

Milleen, 34 Friarsland Road, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.1m, DNG

Detached six-bedroom house extending to 234sq m (2,519sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property which has been extended has a large westerly back garden extending to 28m (91ft) in length. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

173 Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare

€375,000, Team Lorraine Mulligan of Remax Results

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). The property has a block-built shed with electrics and plumbing, which could be suited to a number of uses. It has parking for three cars to the front, a side garden and a courtyard-style back garden. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at teamlorraine.ie

13 Charleville, Lower Churchtown Road, Dublin 14

€1.1m, Beirne & Wise

Double-fronted five-bedroom house extending to 170sq m (1,830sq ft). The property is not overlooked from the 16m (52ft) long back garden, which also offers potential to extend — subject to planning. While it will need updating, it has a generous front garden and is one of 17 detached houses on this quiet, leafy cul-de-sac. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

50 Glenageary Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Five-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 142sq m (1,528sq ft). The property, which was completely refurbished in 2015, has an attic suitable for conversion, a southwest-facing back garden, and is close to the villages of Dalkey and Glasthule. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

24 Birchfield Heights, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€740,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft). The property has a brick-built garden room, Stira stairs to the attic and a newly installed ventilation system. Located a short walk from the Luas, it is close to a number of amenities. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie