Take 5: What will €650,000 buy in Croatia, France, Italy, Greece and Mayo?

CROATIA: PULA

On the southern tip of the Istrian peninsula, beneath seven hills, Pula is known for its great beaches and areas of natural beauty. This large four-bedroom home, extending to 294sq m (3,165sq ft), is the ideal base from which to enjoy all the region has to offer. This luxury property has a pool, a Jacuzzi, a crazy-golf course a basketball/soccer/tennis court and a playground. It also has also an indoor fitness studio.

Price €650,000

Agent croatiarealestates.com

IRELAND: WESTPORT

A four-bedroom home that's a four-minute drive from Westport town centre.

Sonas is a lovely, private four-bedroom home on 0.29 hectares (0.72 acres), fronted by stone walls and with lawns to the front and rear, a paved terrace and mature trees. Located in Cloghan, a four-minute drive from Westport town centre, and a 15-minute walk from Westport Quay, the 170sq m (1,830sq ft) house is in good condition but could do with some modernisation.

Price €649,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

FRANCE: BORDEAUX

This large two-bed Bordeaux apartment is on the second floor of a restored stone building that dates from 1900.

This two-bedroom apartment of 83sq m (893sq ft) is on the second floor of a restored stone building built in 1900, on the right bank of the Garonne river in the heart of Bordeaux. The emphasis is on bohemian elegance, with the original period features, such as marble fireplaces, blending with modern living. Three large windows to the front of the property give a panoramic view of the river.

Price €648,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

This Art-Nouveau-style liberty villa is in the pretty and tranquil Tuscan town of Casciana Terme. It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This stunning Art-Nouveau-style liberty villa is in the pretty and tranquil Tuscan town of Casciana Terme, famous for its therapeutic thermal springs, and has been completely renovated by the owners, who were careful to stay true to the original features. Villa Desiderio extends to 380sq m (4,090sq ft), with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, surrounded by 900sq m (9,699sq ft) of beautifully maintained gardens.

Price €650,000

Agent toscanaone.com

GREECE: CHANIA

This large, three-bedroom Greek villa is near Kera beach, not far from the historic city of Chania.

Built from beautiful Cretan white stone, this three-bedroom villa is a generous size, extending to 250sq m (2,691sq ft), and is nestled near Kera beach, not far from the historic city of Chania. The property has large windows covering the entire facade, providing stunning views and lots of light, and all the rooms have balconies. Outside are shaded terraces, wooden pergolas and a pool/barbecue area.

Price €650,000

Agent seaandsun.com.gr