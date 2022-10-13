Looking for a home in Wicklow? From a family home in Bray to an idyllic country cottage in Manor Kilbride

With its coastal location in the east of Ireland, bordering counties Dublin, Kildare, Carlow and Wexford, Wicklow is a county that has never gone unnoticed by those looking to lay down roots. Whether you’re looking for a cosy countryside cottage, a beachside home, or to settle in a bustling commuter town, this county has it all.

Commenting on the current market conditions, local agent Dolores Somers says: “We were getting over the asking price but that seems to be steadying off a bit. Only in the last few weeks, really.”

There are mostly first-time buyers in the market, she says, predominantly renters paying high monthly rates, looking to buy their own place. Many are coming from Dublin, but some are also moving to smaller towns and villages, away from Greystones and Bray.

4 Oldcourt Park

THREE-BED

4 Oldcourt Park, Bray

This renovated three-bedroom family home in the seaside town of Bray offers a unique opportunity to find an upgraded home in a good location. This home has been renovated to an excellent standard with contemporary fixtures and fittings that would suit a multitude of tastes. It also has an impressive B Ber rating. The herringbone floors on the ground floor are a great feature, as well as the glass balustrade on the staircase.

This property, extending to 96sq m (1,033sq ft), sits at the southern end of Bray, between Killarney Road and Boghall Road. It is close to a range of amenities including supermarkets and primary and secondary schools. Number four is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Bray, seeking €425,000.

Bertra House

FOUR-BED

Bertra House, Woodbine Avenue, Mountain Bay, Arklow

This bespoke four-bedroom property in the Mountain Bay area of Avoca is in turnkey condition and has a garden designed by renowned gardener Diarmuid Gavin. The house, extending to 218.8sq m, is spacious and gets a lot of natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. French doors from both the livingroom and the diningroom open out on to the back garden, which features granite stone paving and patches of green areas.

This property has a C energy rating, and is within walking distance of the seaside and Arklow town centre and its amenities, such as schools, a shopping centre and sporting facilities. Located close to the M11 motorway, this house is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly Arklow, seeking €600,000.

2 Springfield Court

DOWNSIZER

2 Springfield Court, Wicklow town

This two-bedroom terraced house, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), in Wicklow town may be an attractive downsizing option for a buyer looking to live closer to the town’s amenities. The town has a range of cafes and restaurants as well as a great coastal walk and Wicklow Golf Club.

The home is in excellent turnkey condition, leaving very little for a new owner to do. As well as that, the decent-sized back garden is paved and easy to maintain. This home has a B energy rating, which will ensure that the new owner will pay less for heating and running costs. It is currently on the market through Dooley Poynton Auctioneers, seeking €325,000.

154 Charlesland Park

BUY-TO-LET

154 Charlesland Park, Greystones

This two-bedroom apartment in the well-connected seaside town of Greystones is a good buy-to-let option for a prospective investor. The property is situated within a six-minute drive of the wide array of restaurants, bars and shops on the main thoroughfare in Greystones village. It is also within a 25-minute walk to Greystones beach.

The property’s suitability for rental is greatly enhanced by its access to Greystones Dart station — also a short drive away — where regular services offer access to Dublin city centre in about 55 minutes. For those commuting to the capital by road, Greystones is situated within a 10-minute drive of the N11 via the M11 motorway.

This ground-floor apartment, extending to 70sq m (753sq ft) could earn at least €1,600 per month in rent, based on rates being charged currently for similar properties in the area. This apartment is on the market through O’Gorman Properties, seeking €295,000.

The Cottage, Ballinatona

HOLIDAY HOME

The Cottage, Ballinatona, Manor Kilbride

This beautiful three-bedroom cottage could be an idyllic countryside getaway not far from the capital for a buyer unperturbed by the newly announced second-home tax, or for someone looking to work from home in a peaceful location. The property, extending to 123sq m (1,324sq ft), is incredibly spacious and full of character. Built in about 1895, and extended by its current owners, it has everything you could want in a country cottage, from exposed stone walls to a romantic stone conservatory as well as a farmhouse-style kitchen.

This home is a short drive from Manor Kilbride and 10km from the town of Blessington. You may want to make sure you have your winter woolies to hand, however, as it has a chilly Ber rating of G, which a buyer may want to improve with some upgrades. This charming home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly Naas, seeking €447,500.

1 Rockview Terrace

FIXER-UPPER

1 Rockview Terrace, Arklow

This four-bedroom townshouse, extending to 85sq m (914sq ft), offers great potential for an imaginative buyer. It is situated in the heart of Arklow town, just a stone’s throw from the Avoca river. There is not too much to clear from the house as it is, so a prospective buyer could get to work on renovating the property without delay. The long garden also offers many possibilities.

The house has a low Ber rating of G, which would need to be addressed as part of the renovation. It is on the market through DNG Somers Properties, seeking €165,000.