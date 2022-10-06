Town & Country: What will €850,000 buy in Dublin and Roscommon?

COUNTRY
Address Abbey House, Abbeytown Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon
Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce
Dating from the 1850s, this former B&B has eight double bedrooms, of which six are en suite. The waterside property also includes three converted cut-stone coach houses, each of which have two double bedrooms. Situated adjacent to Boyle Abbey and bridge, which date from the 12th century, the property has mature gardens on a substantial site.
Plus Incredible setting between the river and the 12th century abbey
Minus Some of the rooms in the main house would benefit from upgrading
TOWN
Address 166 Ballinclea Heights, Killiney, Co Dublin
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Dalkey
This five-bedroom C1-rated semidetached house is in turnkey condition and, thanks to an extension, measures 188sq m. The property, which is located close to a communal green with a basketball court, is a short stroll from Killiney Hill, Fitzpatrick’s Hotel and Dalkey village. It has a private south-facing rear garden with lawn, paving and mature trees.
Plus In turnkey condition
Minus Despite its excellent condition, some may find the kitchen a bit outdated