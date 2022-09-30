Take 5: What will €399,000 buy in the Bahamas, Greece, France, Romania and Carlow?

IRELAND: CARLOW

Kyleballyhue House is a six-bedroom Georgian house that sits on 1 hectare (2.5 acres) just 5km from Carlow town. Constructed in 1808, the property retains many period details and extends to 418 sq m (4,499 sq ft). While it needs upgrading, there is huge potential with a courtyard to the rear and a substantial number of granite, two-storey detached outbuildings and stables. Price: €399,000. Agent: realestatealliance.ie

BAHAMAS: NASSAU

This one-bedroom junior suite lies on the ocean side of Reef Tower where all residences have been recently renovated with granite countertops and European-style kitchen carpentry. Communal facilities include a private gym, cafe and an owner’s concierge who can organise everything from dinner reservations to massages and cocktail parties. Owners will have access to all the amenities of the Atlantis Resort. Price: $400,000/€415,240. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: SAVOIE

This new two-bedroom apartment lies in a ski-in, ski-out development and comes fully furnished. There is a wellness area with sauna, steam room, indoor pool and spa treatment area, along with a children’s play area and large terrace with outdoor Jacuzzi. The selling agency offers managed rental for those seeking investment opportunities. Price: €400,000. Agent: terresens.co.uk

ROMANIA: MARAMURES

Extending to 1,440 sq m (15,500 sq ft), this historic property has 25 bedrooms set over four floors. Constructed in 1880-1890 by the Austro-Hungarian state, the property was originally used as a bank. The roof and windows have been replaced and it could be remodelled into a hotel or other commercial unit. It sits on almost half an acre. Price: $349,515/€362,835. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

GREECE: AEGINA

Located an hour from Piraeus, this 350 sq m (3,767 sq ft) house on the island of Aegina has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Constructed in 1978, it was renovated in 2013 and has two livingrooms and two kitchens, so has income potential from summer rentals. The property has solar water heating and is 10m from the sea. Price: €399,000. Agent: en.spitogatos.gr