Town & Country: What will €350,000 buy in Dublin and Co Kerry?

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra

This 80sq m (861sq ft) house, located on a quiet, mature tree-lined street, has three bedrooms. It has side access to a generous rear garden, which has a garage, and offers an opportunity to extend, subject to planning. The property is just off Santry Avenue so is an ideal location to schools, Dublin City University and recreational facilities.

Plus Close to good transport networks

Minus Ber of G will need addressing

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Daly

This historic property was constructed as a hospital, and then operated as a military barracks until it was turned into a private house in 1952. With five bedrooms over two storeys, the property extends to 195sq m (2,094sq ft) and lies on almost an acre within a short distance of Kenmare town. It is a protected structure and will require renovation.

Plus Charming old pile near Kenmare

Minus Needs work and building costs are high