Town & Country: What will €450,000 buy in Dublin and Co Galway?

TOWN
Address 75 Eden Villas, Glasthule, Co Dublin
Agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
This two-bedroom 55sq m (592sq ft) house, though well maintained, will require upgrading as the Ber is G. There is huge scope to extend in the rear garden, which has the benefit of a south-facing aspect. As the property is at the end of a terrace it occupies a corner site, and has a good-sized front garden.
Plus Highly sought-after location
Minus Will be expensive to heat given its Ber of G
COUNTRY
Address Moyode Castle, Athenry, Co Galway
Agent Helen Cassidy Auctioneers
Dating all the way back to 1575, the story of this historic castle has been chronicled by a previous owner, the author and historian Charles James Roy in his book The Fields of Athenry: A Journey Through Irish History. Standing on a quarter of an acre about half an hour from Galway city, this unusual fortified tower house has three bedrooms and unique features, with Liscannor floors, ornate windows and beamed ceilings.
Plus A unique Irish home
Minus Floors are accessed by a spiral staircase, which may not suit everybody