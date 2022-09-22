Town & Country: What will €450,000 buy in Dublin and Co Galway?

TOWN

Address 75 Eden Villas, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

This two-bedroom 55sq m (592sq ft) house, though well maintained, will require upgrading as the Ber is G. There is huge scope to extend in the rear garden, which has the benefit of a south-facing aspect. As the property is at the end of a terrace it occupies a corner site, and has a good-sized front garden.

Plus Highly sought-after location

Minus Will be expensive to heat given its Ber of G

Moyode Castle, Athenry, Co Galway

COUNTRY

Address Moyode Castle, Athenry, Co Galway

Agent Helen Cassidy Auctioneers

Dating all the way back to 1575, the story of this historic castle has been chronicled by a previous owner, the author and historian Charles James Roy in his book The Fields of Athenry: A Journey Through Irish History. Standing on a quarter of an acre about half an hour from Galway city, this unusual fortified tower house has three bedrooms and unique features, with Liscannor floors, ornate windows and beamed ceilings.

Plus A unique Irish home

Minus Floors are accessed by a spiral staircase, which may not suit everybody