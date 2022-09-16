Take 5: What will €175,000 buy in France, Uruguay, Spain, South Africa and Longford?

IRELAND: LONGFORD

Located in the quiet rural village of Legan close to the N4 Sligo to Dublin road, this old three-bedroom farmhouse extends to 130 sq m. The property, with a Ber of F, was extended and refurbished in 2006 retaining many period features such as old solid wood flooring underneath lino in some of the rooms. It sits on a mature site extending to a third of an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by mature hedging. Price: €175,000.

Agent: sherryfitz.ie

Montevideo, Uruguay

URUGUAY: MONTEVIDEO

Dating from the 1930s this recently renovated apartment has three bedrooms and extends to 76 sq m with an additional roof terrace of 74 sq m — which is accessed from a new kitchen. With pitch pine flooring, a wooden stove and a funky colour scheme, it has a balcony that faces Bulevar Espana. There is an opportunity to develop the roof area further, subject to planning. Price: $168,000/€165,747.

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Charente, France

FRANCE: CHARENTE

With two bedrooms, this house extending to 107 sq m is located in the heart of the riverside village of Verteuil Sur Charente. There is a small rustic cut-stone art studio along with a garage that could be developed further, subject to planning, in the mature gardens that are accessed via a small lane. There are views to the local chateau and the property is close to an airport and the TGV stop at Angouleme. Price: €175,000.

Agent: towncountrypropertyfrance.com

Spain, Andalucia

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

This apartment is located within a four-star resort which is part of a gated private compound with a golf course. Located a few minutes from La Antilla Beach, it lies on the second floor and extends to 78 sq m, with a terrace and separate laundry and storage unit. Developed in 2008, communal facilities include five swimming pools, a gym, sauna, restaurants, hairdresser and 24 hour concierge, with a shuttle bus to the beach in high season. The compound is 20 minutes from the Algarve and an hour from Seville. Price: €175,000.

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Western Cape, South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA: WESTERN CAPE

Extending to 235 sq m, this three bedroom house in the suburb of Boston has a separate two-storey apartment and views of Table Mountain. Surrounded by lush gardens with avocado and lemon trees and a large outdoor barbecue area, the flat can be rented out or used as a home office. The main house also has rental potential to the tune of 28,000 SAR/€1,600 monthly while the apartment can generate in the region of SAR 12,000/€700 according to the agents’ brochure. Price: 2.95m SAR/€170,132.

Agent: capewinelandsproperties.co.za