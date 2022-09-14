Energy-efficient townhouse by Ringsend gasometer for €750,000

Address : 6, The Ropery, South Lotts Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €750,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

One hundred years ago, a home with a view of the gasometer on South Lotts Road in Ringsend, in Dublin 4, wouldn’t exactly signify elegant urban living. You’d probably have been renting a tiny tenement and living off the meagre earnings from working at the local rope factory. These days, though, you’d be more likely to be working for nearby Google, Meta or Accenture, and your living space would be more like The Ropery, a boutique development of nine high-end town houses — three four-beds and six three-beds — built by G2 Construction and designed by architects Pierce and Associates.

When The Ropery was launched in 2018 prospective buyers, mostly young professionals, were attracted by these sleek, stylish and energy-efficient homes laid out in a row right in the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. With the Covid pandemic receding, the owner of Number 6 is no longer required to live in the country, and so it is back on the market at the original asking price of €750,000. The house, covering 96sq m (1,033sq ft), is in box-fresh condition throughout, and the 10-year HomeBond warranty is still in effect.

The floors in these town houses have been flipped, so when you walk in the front door of Number 6, you can almost go straight into one of the three double bedrooms — very handy after a hard day’s work coding or data crunching. There’s an en suite and family bathroom on this floor — both Sonas, with contemporary grey porcelain tiling — and a hot press. Two of the bedrooms open out into a private enclosed patio that’s perfect for dining al fresco on a nice evening while listening to a megastar’s concert at the nearby Aviva Stadium.

The main living/dining/kitchen space is on the first floor to get the full benefit of the light and the views over the south city. Floor-to-ceiling NorDan Vindeur windows and doors ensure the light really gets in. The Athena kitchen has integrated appliances, Silestone quartz worktops with quartz upstands, and handle-less cabinet doors for added sleekness, Both the livingroom and kitchen/diningroom open out to an Astroturfed terrace that’s completely private and southwest-facing and overlooks the patio. Luckily, the Victorian gasometer is to the east, so it won’t block out the afternoon sunlight.

READ MORE

With a winter of high energy bills in store for everyone, a sustainable home is all the more desirable, and the houses at The Ropery all have PV solar panels and energy-efficient gas heating. The Ber is a very efficient A3.

Each house has a designated parking space, but with everything within walking distance, including the shops, cafes and restaurants of Grand Canal Dock, the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Sandymount, Ballsbridge, the IFSC and the city centre, it’ll be more like a car storage spot.

Number 6 The Ropery is for sale through Owen Reilly, asking €750,000.