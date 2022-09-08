‘Magical house’ on the prom in Bray for €995,000

Address : 3 Martello Terrace, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €995,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Dating from 1860 and forming “part of one of Bray’s earliest, best preserved and most distinctive seafront terraces”, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Martello Terrace lies at the harbour end of the bustling promenade; the other, Bray Head, end can get quite busy at weekends.

The eight protected structures define the northern end of the seafront, forming one of the most elegant of all the terraces in the Co Wicklow town.

The family who live here moved to the 235 sq m (2,530 sq ft) house 27 years ago with the arrival of their third child. “We really wanted a space that we could all grow up in, and have our own space at the same time,” say the owners, who are now downsizing with the advent of an empty nest.

Laid out over three floors, the owners upgraded the five-bedroom house over the years into what it is today: a substantial period home with superb views where you can be in the sea for a dip in about two minutes.

Livingroom

Drawingroom on the first floor has doors to a veranda

Kitchen

It really has everything on its doorstep; a sailing club lies behind the house and can be accessed from the rear gate to a lane behind the terrace, while the Dart is at most a five-minute walk away, and the long promenade and beachfront provide ample room for decent daily walks.

“Our kids used to call it a magical house as they always had friends around to play on the beach,” say the owners, who like to have breakfast on the balcony off their drawingroom on the first floor.

And this is the finest room in the house. Not just for its views to the sea all the way to Bray Head, but for the terrace it spills on to with its geometric chinoiserie railings, and the period details of the room itself. Its muted decor in linen tones and sanded floorboards add an air of relaxed elegance to the room, which is warmed by an open fire. You can just imagine cosy nights here while the sea and winds bellow outside.

At hall level lies an interconnecting living and diningroom, which is catered from an eat-in kitchen to the rear. Here a large Smeg range with seven gas burners is set into the old hearth surrounded by brick detail, and you can tell that this is a family who have entertained quite a bit over the years.

Diningroom

Bedroom

To the rear of the drawingroom on the first floor lies a bedroom and a very spacious family bathroom, which would have been another bedroom in its heyday.

Three further spacious bedrooms lie on the top floor as does a smaller room, listed as a fifth bedroom, that could also work as a study or home office and its position at the top of the house means a good bit of peace from the main family areas two floors down.

Rear garden extends to 19m

The property is adjacent to the beach in Bray

The terrace has communal parking and a large communal garden to the front, while a 19m (62ft) private garden lies to the rear. It now benefits from a new road scheme beside the terrace, which, in providing a new cycle lane, has also helped to reduce the speed of passing traffic.

It is really a smashing property, on an equally smashing terrace, which has had quite the list of notable alumni over the years. James Joyce passed his teenage years here, along with writer Peter Somerville-Large, architect Rudolf Maximilian Butler, singer Mary Coughlan and film director Neil Jordan.

As a protected structure, number 3 Martello Terrace is Ber-exempt. It is on the market seeking €995,000 through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.