Stylish mews tucked away in one of Dublin’s most desirable locations on the market for €1.35m

Sometimes the owner of this Donnybrook mews feels she could be in a villa in Marbella or at the heart of Kensington, but for all the international comparisons, 24 Morehampton Lane, a three-bedroom home, has its own virtues; it is graceful, charming and right in the heart of one of the most desirable locations in the city.

Completely renovated since the owner bought it more than three years ago for €865,000, this is a turnkey property with little to be done. Incredibly private, even though it’s in the heart of this Dublin 4 district, with Ballsbridge a stone’s throw away, it oozes peace and seclusion, not only in the beautiful south-facing back garden but in the front too, as the property is gated. The owner loves the sense of security her gates give, while still allowing her to enjoy the community of fellow residents on the lane, a mix of young families and older couples.

The kitchen is at the front of the house to the right of the entrance hall and is very much the hub of the home, with a huge Rayburn that heats the radiators, and an inset of old bricks above it. Marble floor tiles bounce light around this completely renovated space, with contrasting cabinets and a floor-to-ceiling fridge freezer. There’s an under-counter wine cooler, marble-topped island, and a good-sized seating area.

The property benefits from large windows, and the rear living area which runs the width of the house also has the advantage of an attractive sunroom that opens to the garden which the owner uses when entertaining. A wall of panelling is painted in Farrow & Ball Stiffkey Blue, there is an attractive herringbone oak floor, and the brick fireplace has a Le Droff-style chimney breast with a Fired Earth tiled surround.

The size of the garden is unprecedented for this part of the city, and it has been landscaped, with patios and a limestone seating area set beside an old stone wall, part of the original coach house. It’s full of lavender, buxus and hydrangeas, and presents a blank canvas for enthusiastic gardeners or a maintenance-free oasis for those too busy to garden.

Upstairs, unusually, there are three equally good-sized double bedrooms; there’s also the potential to go up into the attic with room for another bedroom and bathroom (subject to planning). Neighbours have set a precedent here on extensions, having gone right out the back with reception rooms and up for another bedroom. It’s a house with the potential to extend or simply move in and enjoy.

There’s parking at the front behind the gates, a shed to the front, and on-street disc parking for up to two cars, but, as the owner points out, it would perfectly suit someone who would like to be car-free, with an abundance of bus routes across the road, the village a minute away, and shops, restaurants and parks close by. Good schools are plentiful, with Muckross Park across the road and St Michael’s around a 10-minute walk.

Number 24 Morehampton Lane, which has a Ber of D1, is for sale through DNG with an asking price of €1.35 million.