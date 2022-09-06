Five homes on view this week

3 Silchester Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€1.495m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 211sq m. Standing on one-third of an acre with southwesterly facing gardens, there is scope to extend in the 59m (194ft) rear garden — subject to planning. Located on a much sought-after road, the house has been well cared for. Ber E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

178 Beechdale, Dunboyne, Co Meath

€395,000, The Property Shop

Three-bedroom bungalow extending to 113 sq m (1,216 sq ft). The property, which is within walking distance of the village of Dunboyne, has a large side entrance, is not overlooked and is in good condition. Ber C3

On view: Strictly by appointment at thepropertyshop.ie

46 Mountain View Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€495,000, DNG

Four-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 100 sq m (1,072 sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the front and rear is in good order, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of Dundrum Town Centre and the Luas. Ber E2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

3 Glen Ailinne, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

€369,000, Abbey Property Sales

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 215 sq m (2,314 sq ft). The property is located in a gated development of nine homes on the outskirts of the town with access to Acres Lake Boardwalk, the 6.5km linear walking trail. It has air-to-water heating, and three sheds in the tree-lined gardens. Ber B3

On view: Strictly by appointment at abbeypropertysales.com

On VIew Glenmoylan, Castle Gardens, Kilkenny

€895,000, SherryFitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 153 sq m (1,647 sq ft). Dating from the 1950s, the property has views of Kilkenny Castle from several rooms and stands on a quarter of an acre. While the house needs some updating, several of the rooms have herringbone parquet floors. There is a glasshouse to the rear and a single-car garage adjoins the property. Ber E1

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie