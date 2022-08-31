Fully refurbished Dublin 8 three-bed with two courtyards on the market for €675,000

13 Ebeneezer Terrace: the property has been fully refurbished inside and is within a 15-minute walk to town. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Address : 13 Ebenezer Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The location of Dickensian-sounding Ebenezer Terrace in Dublin 8 is one of the real selling points of houses in the area. Situated a 15- to 20-minute walk to town – depending on your level of fitness – the street is nestled off South Circular Road in an area that is now coming to life with the new Weaver Park, along with small independent cafes such as Noshington and Marlowe & Co.

Number 13, which lies at the end of a terrace of five houses, was purchased by its current owners in 2015 for €330,000. “Essentially we just kept three walls,” says the owner of the now fully refurbished house. Under the guidance of architect Frank Doyle, the property was completely gutted internally and given a new layout. The roof and all services were replaced in addition to a new poured concrete floor with underfloor heating.

Extending to 125sq m (1,346sq ft), the property has three bedrooms, two of which are upstairs adjacent to a bright family bathroom, which has the benefit of a bath, while a third bedroom lies downstairs just inside the entrance hall.

Livingroom

The kitchen opens out on to one of two patios. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

One of two bathrooms. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Bedroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Second bedroom. Photograph: Viv van der Holst

Downstairs, the design and new interior layout is impressive as the house has two courtyards: one between the kitchen and living space while a second lies to the rear of the livingroom. The use of mirrored glazing in the livingroom was a smart move, as it reflects light and gives the impression that the room is larger than it is.

The use of open shelving in the pink-hued kitchen allows the space not to feel dwarfed by upper cabinets – as it so often the case – and the room is also bathed in light thanks to the use of glazed double doors.

New railings now adorn the front of the property – along with the other four houses on the terrace – as Dublin City Council granted permission for all five houses to add gated railings. “It’s a great feature, as the house is south facing and it’s a lovely spot to sit out in nice weather – and your front door no longer feels it’s right on the edge of the street,” says the owner, who is staying locally.

The house, in turnkey condition and with a Ber of E2 is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €675,000.