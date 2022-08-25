Detached home close to all amenities on the North Circular Road in Limerick for €475,000

Address : Blaithin North Circular Road Limerick Price : €475,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Clanmaurice Avenue, a quiet cul-de-sac which is part of the North Circular Road in Limerick, is a popular spot for those in search of family homes in the city. As one of the most desirable Limerick addresses, houses on and just off the North Circular Road have been commanding strong prices over the past few years.

A few eyebrows were raised locally when number 8 on Clanmaurice Avenue, a property known as Carmel, was sold, knocked and resold within three years. It achieved €237,000 in 2018 when it was in need of total renovation. By 2021 it was back on the market for €595,000. According to the Property Price Register, a purchaser paid €630,000 for the property, which by then was a completely new build, as the original house had been replaced with a contemporary A3-rated house. It looks to have been a flip as the house, which sold within a week of being launched, had no furniture whatsoever and everything looked brand new and unused.

Blaithin lies at the top of Clanmaurice Avenue, and as it is a cul-de-sac it gets only local traffic. Another benefit is the fact that there is pedestrian access through Strandville Gardens so you can walk to the city centre in less than 10 minutes.

The detached three-bedroom house was renovated in 2015 and has a good Ber of B3, thanks to triple-glazed sash windows. Extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) the property has a typical layout with a livingroom to the front off the hallway, while an eat-in kitchen lies to the rear.

From here there is access to the back garden, which is divided into a patio section for dining, beyond which lies a lawn that leads to another sun-trap patio. Of interest is a mosaic wall and Virginia creeper on the dividing walls, which adds colour — especially russet autumnal tones.

Upstairs are three bedrooms; two doubles, a single and the family bathroom, while a second toilet is located downstairs.

Its location is the real selling point. Ardscoil Rís, the boys’ non-fee-paying secondary school synonymous with producing heroes in the fields of sports, politics and entertainment, with a near 100 per cent progression rate to third level, is at the end of the road, while Laurel Hill, which has a similarly impressive achievements, is also within walking distance.

For rugby, tennis and rowing enthusiasts, Thomond Park, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Shannon and St Michael’s rowing clubs are all within a short walk.

Blaithin is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €475,000.