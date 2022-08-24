Five homes on view this week

11 Congress Gardens, Glasthule, Co Dublin

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 71sq m (764sq ft). The property, which is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the village, has a stove, a courtyard garden to the rear, and has been upgraded over the years. Ber E1

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

17 Whitechurch Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€425,000, DNG

Three-bedroom bungalow extending to 87sq m (936sq ft). The property, which has a private south-facing garden and off-street parking, is located close to St Enda’s Park, Marlay Park and the Dublin Mountains. Ber D2

On view: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Kilree, Wallslough, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny

€490,000, Fran Grincell Properties

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft). The old-world cottage has atrium ceilings in a large kitchen to the rear, and sits on an acre of gardens. There is a garage to the rear that could be developed further, subject to planning. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at frangrincellproperties.ie

89 Knocknashee, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.195m, Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 224sq m (2,411sq ft). The property, located in a high-demand area, has additional space in an attic conversion and a southeast facing rear garden. Ber B3

On view: Strictly by appointment at eoneill.ie

Drifting Leaf, Rosshill, Clonbur, Co Galway

€525,000, Moran Auctioneers

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 221sq m (2,379sq ft). Constructed in 2005, the house has impressive interiors and sits on a site measuring 0.88 of an acre of landscaped gardens. The property is a five-minute walk to local amenities. Ber B3

On view: Strictly by appointment at moranauctioneers.com