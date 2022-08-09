Share your story: Ireland’s student accommodation crisis

With students preparing to begin, or return to, third-level education in the next month or so, it’s almost time for the annual scramble for accommodation.

This year, however, feels different. For many years, students have struggled to secure suitable accommodation, but the problem seems to be only getting more difficult. Demand is once again sure to outstrip supply — and much of what is on offer is either far too expensive or too far from the college, or both.

The Irish Times is looking to hear from readers about their experiences of the accommodation crisis.

Are you already on the hunt for accommodation?

What are your plans for the upcoming term?

Are you finding it a major problem outside of the cities too?

Have your plans or expectations changed in any way because of the accommodation crisis?

A selection of the submissions will be published in The Irish Times. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission — we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

Thank you.