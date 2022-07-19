Five homes on view this week

Shou-Shan, Cavan Road, Virginia, Co Cavan
€350,000, Fintan Cahill Auctioneers
Three-bedroom bungalow extending to 125sq m. The property sits on a large elevated site with landscaped gardens and has a new en suite bathroom. Ber D2
On view: Strictly by appointment at fintancahill.com
Bun Abhainn, Crooke, Passage East, Co Waterford
€795,000, Liberty Blue
Five-bedroom house extending to 289sq m with stables on three acres. The property, which is 1km from Woodstown Beach, has a southwest-facing patio with good views. There is an option to purchase an additional adjacent 17 acres. Ber C2
On view: Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie
Fontenoy, Canal Walk, Castle Road, Kilkenny
€925,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Five-bedroom house extending to 269sq m. Lying on more than half an acre, the detached property, designed by Nicholas Fewer in 1997, is five minutes from Kilkenny Castle. The house has landscaped private gardens and a detached garage. Ber D1
On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
8 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Road, Dublin 4
€575,000, Knight Frank
One-bedroom apartment extending to 83sq m. With tall ceilings and lots of natural light, the property has a spacious private terrace with an easterly aspect. BER C1
On view: Strictly by appointment at knightfrank.ie
200 Belmont, Bray, Co Wicklow
€390,000, Dooley Auctioneers
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 73sq m. The property, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, has an east-facing low-maintenance garden to the rear. Ber C2
On view: Strictly by appointment at dooley.ie