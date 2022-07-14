Georgian mansion with Turner glasshouse on 300 acres in north Cork for €7m-plus

Address : Longueville House, Mallow, Co Cork Price : €7,000,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Anyone who has had a gourmet night away, a midweek break or even a gathering of extended family in the elegant surroundings of Longueville House near Mallow in Co Cork, will appreciate the charm of this early Georgian property on 300 acres beside the river Blackwater. They even may have dreamed of moving into the four-star Blue Book guesthouse, which is Ber-exempt, and whose 2,223sq m (23,933sq ft) of gracious, symmetrical accommodation includes six principal reception rooms and 18 principal bedroom suites, all orientated south. One of the largest houses in north Cork, it is now for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, with agent David Ashmore seeking offers in excess of €7 million.

The house was built in 1720 and enlarged in 1800-05, and in 1862 a U-shaped cast-iron glasshouse was added to the east end; it was the last to be constructed by Richard Turner, who was best known for the conservatory at Kew Gardens in London. The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes it, in summary, as an “elegant, classically proportioned house . . . attractively situated in landscaped surrounds [retaining] a host of notable features including many and varied timber sash windows, including tripartite windows [and] a decorative limestone doorcase with a fine fanlight”.

The accommodation also includes four lodges, with 2,860sq m

(30,794sq ft), of which two are in good condition and two, like the outbuildings, are in need of upgrading. These and other structures on the estate, including a finely-crafted bridge built over the Finnow stream in 1780, are also noted in the inventory.

The grounds comprise a mix of farmland and mature woodland, criss-crossed with walking tracks and bridle paths, and there is riverbank frontage of more than 1km allowing trout and salmon fishing. There is an option to buy a further 100 acres of adjacent land.

Guests may also have tasted the craft cider and apple brandy, brewed and distilled from the Longueville orchard fruits that also flavour the estate honey. The proprietors, Aislng and William O’Callaghan – the latter’s grandfather and namesake purchased the property in 1939 – have put the kitchen garden at the heart of their hospitality, offering home-grown, seasonal and local produce. Prospective buyers might note the (now lapsed) planning permission for 80 additional bedrooms that was granted in 2007; the agent says any sale completion date can work around bookings.