Five homes on view this week

34A Drummartin Terrace, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€550,000, Casey Kennedy

Fully refurbished two-bedroom house extending to 54sq m. Constructed in 2014, on a corner site behind Goatstown Medical Centre, the property has floor-to-ceiling glazing that opens out to a private rear garden. Ber A3. On view strictly by appointment at ckp.ie

14 Rutland Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12

€345,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 82sq m. The property won a RIAI Best House Extension Award and has a private, south-facing garden, which has a hobby room and storage shed. Ber D1. On view strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.com

Ashmore House, Leenane, Co Galway

€525,000, Tuohy O’Toole

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 232sq m. The property, which is a short walk to the village, is a one-off architectural design with lovely interiors and landscaped gardens overlooking Killary Harbour. Ber C3. On view strictly by appointment at tot.ie

6 Prospect Meadows, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€575,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 108sq m. The property, which has off-street parking, a converted attic and a west-facing rear garden, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the M50 and local amenities. Ber D1. On view strictly by appointment at dng.ie

42 Sefton Green, Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€625,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 117sq m. The property, which has been refurbished, has a landscaped rear garden with a southwesterly aspect. Ber C2. On view strictly by appointment at lisney.com