Ormond Quay mixed-use investment for €1.275m

Well positioned along the river Liffey, and close to major employment hubs and transport links, a residential and commercial building offers a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a mixed-use investment in Dublin’s city centre.

23 Ormond Quay Lower, which consists of three spacious one-bedroom-plus-study apartments, each about 65sq m, and a ground-floor office suite of about 40sq m, comes to the market with a guide price of €1.275 million. With one apartment currently vacant, once it is re-let at its previous rent the estimated annual rental income for the building comes to €93,652, offering an attractive gross yield of 7.35 per cent.

Offered as a single lot, the well-maintained development includes apartments that have been fitted to a modern, high standard, with contemporary furnishings. Given its proximity to third-level institutions, including Trinity College and TU Dublin, the vacant apartment may appeal to investors with a child in college, offering both rental potential and personal use.

A short walk from major employment hubs, prime retail areas and key city landmarks such as Temple Bar, Trinity College, O’Connell Street and Grafton Street, the property is also very well located from a public transport perspective. It offers easy access to the Luas, with the Jervis (red line) and O’Connell GPO (green line) Luas stops nearby, and Tara Street station connecting to the Dart. Multiple Dublin Bus routes also pass directly in front of the property, providing efficient travel across the city.

Conor Steen, associate director at selling agent Hooke & MacDonald, said: “23 Ormond Quay Lower presents an attractive investment opportunity with its excellent city-centre location overlooking the river Liffey. The property’s well-maintained condition and central setting make it an attractive proposition for investors.”