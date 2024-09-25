Grafton Street premises available to let for €500,000 per year

International retailers looking to secure a flagship presence on Dublin’s foremost shopping street may be interested in the opportunity presented by the demise of the British fashion brand Ted Baker.

Following the closure of its remaining stores across the UK and the Republic last month, Ted Baker’s former premises at 42 Grafton Street is now available under a new lease through Eoin Feeney and Mervyn Ellis of Colliers at a guide rent of €500,000 annually.

Located towards the southern end of Grafton Street and almost opposite its intersection with Chatham Street, the subject property comprises 405sq m (4,359sq ft) of retail accommodation spread across a ground floor of 230sq m (2,476sq ft) and first floor of 175sq m (1,884sq ft). Ancillary accommodation is available at basement, second- and third-floor levels. The building has 5.91m (19.4ft) of retail frontage.

Adjoining retailers include Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Massimo Dutti, Lego, JD Sports, Canada Goose and North Face. The premises will face Alo Yoga’s new Dublin store, which is due to begin trading shortly.

Grafton Street has seen a recent influx of new brands and number 42 is expected to be of interest to international retailers seeking to secure a flagship premises in Ireland. It will also be of interest, according to the letting agents, to a number of retailers already present on the street who are looking to upsize from their existing premises.