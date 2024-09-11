Athlone logistics facility extending to 80,000sq ft to let at €7.28 per sq ft

Agent Harvey is quoting a rent of €575,000 (exclusive) equating to €78.38 per square metre (€7.28 per square foot) for the former Flancare logistics facility at Blyry Business & Commercial Park in Athlone, Co Westmeath. The subject property comprises a 7,339sq m (79,000 sq ft) warehouse and is fully racked to accommodate about 9,500 pallets, which would provide a huge saving in capital outlay for third-party logistics operators.

Apart from the installation of pallet racking, Flancare has invested heavily in the building with the provision of LED lighting throughout, PV solar panels providing 132kW, forklift charging and a comprehensive CCTV system. The warehouse has a clear internal height of 9.2m and is served by seven dock levellers and three level-access doors. The three-storey offices comprise a mix of small and large offices, a canteen, boardroom and reception. Externally, there are large trailer- and car-parking areas.

Athlone is well located almost halfway between Dublin and Galway and enjoys the benefit of direct motorway access to both cities. The subject property is 1.5km from junction 9 on the N6, and is 6km from Athlone town centre. Well-known companies operating in the area include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Ericsson, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Heat Merchants.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “This property will appeal to logistics companies looking to accommodate short- and medium-term customer contracts with no upfront investment in the property.”