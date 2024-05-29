Mount Anville nuns seek €3.5m for former south Dublin nursing home

Agent WKN Real Estate Advisors is guiding a price of €3.5 million for the Cedar House Nursing Home at Mount Anville Park in Goatstown, Dubin 14. The facility, which operated until its closure in December 2023, is being offered to the market on behalf of the Society of the Sacred Heart, Irish-Scottish Province, with the benefit of immediate vacant possession.

The society originally decided to dispose of Cedar House Nursing Home as a going concern in October 2022 after consulting with the facility’s residents and their families, and staff. Commenting at the time, it said: “The core objective of this decision is to ensure that, following the sale, the facility remains available to the society’s Sisters and other residents, and that the functioning of the nursing home can continue with the minimum of disruption or inconvenience to all, particularly those impacted by the sale – staff, residents and their families and relations.”

Although terms were agreed for the sale of the property as a going concern in early 2023, it became clear in the course of discussions that the prospective buyer would close the nursing home for a significant period to allow for its expansion, subject to obtaining planning permission. When it became clear that a going-concern sale was not achievable, the society decided in July 2023 that its obligation to residents, families and staff was to self-manage the wind-down of the nursing home in a sensitive manner while complying with regulatory obligations. Cedar House Nursing Home closed when the last resident departed in November 2023 and the last staff member in December 2023.

The subject property extends to a total area of 1,695sq m (18,245sq ft) and sits on a site of 1.2 hectares (3 acres). The property would suit an expanded nursing home (subject to planning permission) or a variety of medical/step-down or educational uses. It is single storey with capacity for 24 residents in individual en suite bedrooms and has potential for the adaptation of areas internally to provide between eight and 10 additional rooms, subject to the appropriate approvals. Planning permission for an additional 28 rooms expired in 2022.

The nursing home’s other facilities include a diningroom, day room, enclosed garden, community room, TV room, staff room, treatment room, kitchen, offices, oratory and sacristy, sittingroom, laundry, nurses’ station, and a reception area together with various stores and a boiler room.

The property is zoned Objective SNI under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan. The objective of this is “to protect, improve and encourage the provision of sustainable neighbourhood infrastructure”.