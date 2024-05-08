Willie Dowling joins the offices team at Colliers

Willie Dowling with his new colleagues in Collliers' office team, Nick Coveney and Paul Finucane

After 27 years and four months spent working for CBRE and its predecessor in Ireland, Gunne Commercial, Willie Dowling has made the move to Colliers to take up the role of director and to join the firm’s offices division.

Mr Dowling, whose name has long been synonymous with negotiating some of the biggest deals in the Irish property market, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position.

Welcoming his arrival, Nick Coveney, a director with Colliers, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Willie to our offices team. His extensive industry knowledge and experience will undoubtedly enrich our service offering and assist us in continuing to deliver innovative solutions and drive success for our clients.”

In his new role at Colliers, Mr Dowling will focus on enhancing the firm’s landlord and private-client advisory services, leveraging his in-depth expertise and experience.

Commenting on his decision to join Colliers, Mr Dowling said: “I am excited to join Colliers, a renowned leader in the real estate industry. I look forward to collaborating with the team here to bring our landlord services to new heights.”